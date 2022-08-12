The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card for MBA/MMS examination today, August 12. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from August 23 to August 25, 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their application number and date of birth.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on MAH-MBA/MMS-CET hall ticket link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Meanwhile, the State CET Cell has released the hall tickets for B.Ed., B.Ed. CET +ELCT and B.HMCT exams. All these CETs will be held on August 21 and 22.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.