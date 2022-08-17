Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of the screening test for the Assistant Radio Officers 2018 post. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The screening test is scheduled to be conducted on August 28 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 12 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. 01/2018-2019, ASSISTANT RADIO OFFICERS (SCREENING) EXAM-2018” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

