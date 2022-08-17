SSC Selection Post answer key 2022 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download the provisional answer keys from the official websites ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Selection Post Examination, Phase-X, 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official websites ssc.nic.in.
Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till August 28 upto 6.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 100 per suggestion. The exams were conducted from August 1 to 5, 2022, in computer-based mode.
The candidates may take a print-out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” reads the notification.
Steps to download the answer key
- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the Answer Key tab
- Click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Key of Phase-X/2022/Selection Posts and Selection Posts/Ladakh/2022 Examination.”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download the answer key and raise objections
Direct link to download the answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.