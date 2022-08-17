Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the result of Sub Inspector of Excise 2021. Candidates can download the result from the official website ossc.gov.in.

A total of 875 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Physical Standard Measurement and Physical Test scheduled to be held from September 16 to 20, 2022.

The computer-based recruitment exam was conducted on July 23 and 24. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 87 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED FOR APPEARING THE PHYSICAL STANDARD MEASUREMENT AND PHYSICAL TEST FOR THE POST OF SUB INSPECTOR OF EXCISE-2021.” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

