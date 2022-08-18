Indian Navy has started accepting online applications from unmarried male candidates for a four-year B.Tech degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) cadet entry scheme. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in till August 28.

Candidates who have appeared for JEE Mains 2022 (for B.Tech) exam are eligible to apply. Call up for SSB will be issued on the basis of JEE Mains 2022 All India Common Rank List (CRL) issued by NTA.

Vacancy Details

Navy B.Tech entry 2022 vacancy:

Executive & Technical Post: 31

Education Branch: 5

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Born between July 3, 2003 to January 1, 2006.

Educational Qualification: Should have passed 10+2 or its equivalent with atleast 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM) and atleast 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).

Selection procedure

Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their SSB interview on their email or SMS as provided by candidates in their application form.

Steps to apply for Indian Navy BTech entry 2022: