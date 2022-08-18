Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to various posts of MTS on contract basis for deployment in the office of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), Bilaspur advertised by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 MTS vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 45 years as on August 18.

Educational Qualification: Matriculation from a recognized Board/Institution. Must have worked in a 100 bedded hospital for a minimum period of one year.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for BECIL MTS recruitment 2022: