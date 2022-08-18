Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for Agriculture Research Officer (ARO) and Assistant Agriculture Research Officer (AARO) posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the exam schedule, RPSC ARO, AARO exams will be held from August 27 to 30. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 22 vacancies, of which 9 vacancies are for the post of Agriculture Research Officer and 13 for Assistant Agriculture Research Officer posts.

Steps to download RPSC admit card 2022:

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘Get admit card’ and click on link for ARO, AARO Enter Application No., date of birth and submit The RPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download RPSC ARO admit card 2022.