Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CMS 2022 exam was conducted on July 17, 2022. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Interview/Personality Test.

“The schedule of the interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test and who will submit their DAF, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letters. The candidates are requested to visit the Commission’s website (http://www.upsc.gov.in) for updates in this regard,” reads the notification.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 687 posts through the CMS 2022 examination. It includes 314 vacancies of Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service and 300 of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 3 of GDMO in New Delhi Municipal Council, and 70 GDMO Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

