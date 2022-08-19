Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon conclude the online application process for recruitment to Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) posts 2023-24. Interested and eligible candidates can apply and pay the application fee on the official website ibps.in till August 22.

The IBPS PO preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October/ November 2022. The IBPS recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 6432 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20- 30 years as on August 1, 2022. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

Educational Qualifications: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Here’s IBPS PO notification 2023-24.

Application Fee

The application fees/intimation charges for SC/ST/PWBD category candidates is Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for IBPS PO recruitment 2022:

Visit official website ibps.in Click on the apply link for CRP-PO/MT-XII Register on the IBPS portal and then apply for the desired post Fill application for, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for IBPS PO recruitment 2022.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round. The preliminary exam will be conducted for the duration of 60 minutes and will consist of 100 marks.

The candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam of 3 hours’ duration and of 200 marks.