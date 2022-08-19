The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to release the result of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test or TS EdCET 2022 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EdCET 2022 was conducted on July 26 in three shifts — 9.00 to 11.00 AM, 12.30 to 2.30 PM and 4.00 to 6.00 PM in 19 regional centers (17 in TS and 2 in AP - Kurnool & Vijayawada).

TS EdCET is conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE for admissions to BEd (Two years) regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.