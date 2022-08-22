Rajasthan High Court has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk Grade II. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hcraj.nic.in till September 22 upto 5.00 PM.

The last date to pay the application fee is September 23, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2756 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the 18 and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Must be a graduate of any university established by law in India or equivalent examination from any University recognised by the Government for the purpose and must have basic knowledge of computers.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category/OBC/EBC/other state’s candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 500. The candidates from OBC (non-creamy layer)/EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS category are required to pay Rs 400, whereas R 350 is applicable to State’s reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in Click on the Recruitment tab Now click on the Online Application Portal Register and login to apply for the vacancies Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.