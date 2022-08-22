BECIL to conclude applications for Engineer, Asst Manager and other posts today; details here
Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL)will soon conclude the online applications for recruitment to various posts of Engineer, Assistant Manager, Test Driver and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- Sr. Engineer Adhoc: 01
- STA/Engineer/Sr. Engineer: 01
- Sr. Engineer Adhoc: 01
- Assistant Manager (Adhoc): 01
- Assistant Manager (Adhoc): 01
- Engineer Adhoc: 02
- Engineer Associate: 03
- Sr. Executive Adhoc: 01
- Senior Technical Assistant (Adhoc): 03
- Executive Adhoc: 01
- Technical Assistant (Adhoc): 01
- Desktop Engineer: 02
- Engineer Adhoc: 01
- Diploma Trainee: 02
- ITI-Fresh/Experienced (Filter/ Turner/Mechanic/Welder): 02
- Test Driver (Adhoc): 06
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.
Steps to apply for BECIL vacancies 2022
- Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com
- Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process
- Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post
- Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.