Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release the interview letter for the 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector posts tomorrow, August 23 at 11.00 AM. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the Commission’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 1119 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round, of which 711 are male candidates and 408 are female candidates. The PET was conducted from May 13 to 16, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being done for 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police Transport Department. Applications were invited in December 2019 and January 2020.

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Enforcement Sub-Inspector 2019 interview letter key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.