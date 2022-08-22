The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the release of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2022 result. As per media reports, the result is likely to be released in the next week. Once announced, the applicants will be able to check and download their results and rank cards from the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

As per a report by ToI, the TS ICET result will now be announced on August 29, 2022.

The TS ICET 2022 exam was held on July 27 and 28. The online state-level entrance exam was conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state. In total, 75,952 candidates took part in the exam.

The preliminary answer key was released on August 4 and objections were invited till August 8.

Steps to check TS ICET result 2022:

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the result link (when available)

Enter TS ICET hall ticket number, date of birth and submit The TS ICET result will appear on screen Download and check

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.