The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay will release the admit card for JEE Advanced 2022 examination today. Once released, registered candidates will be able to check and download their hall tickets from the official website jeeadv.ac.in. As per the schedule, the admit card will be available for download from 10.00 AM onwards.

JEE Advanced 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on August 28. Paper 1 will be held from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Candidates can download the schedule from the official website and at the direct link here.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2022 timetable.

Steps to download JEE Adv admit card 2022:

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link (when available) Key in your login details and submit The JEE Advanced admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Scheme of JEE Advanced 2022

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.