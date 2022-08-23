Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the interview letter for the 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector posts. Candidates can download their admit cards from the Commission’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 1119 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round, of which 711 are male candidates and 408 are female candidates. The PET was conducted from May 13 to 16, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being done for 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police Transport Department. Applications were invited in December 2019 and January 2020.

Steps to download BPSSC ESI interview letter:

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Enforcement Sub-Inspector 2019 interview letter Key in your registration/mobile number, date of birth and submit The BPSSC ESI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download Bihar Police ESI interview letter.