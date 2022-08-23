The Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (JVVNL) has announced the result of the Technical Helper III recruitment exam 2022. Candidates can check the result online at the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl.

The JVVNL Technical Helper Phase 1 exam was conducted from May 20 to 26 at ten district centres across Rajasthan. The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 1512 vacancies for the post of Technical Helper.

Candidates who have qualified the exam are eligible to appear for the JVVNL Technical Helper Phase 2/ Main exam. The intimation regarding examination centre city allotment to candidates for TH-III main examination has also been released.

Steps to download JVVNL Technical Helper admit card 2022:

Visit official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in/jvvnl Go to the link for ‘RECRUITMENT FOR TECHNICAL HELPER-III’ Click on the link- ‘Result for Technical Helper-III exam Phase-I’ Login using registration no and date of birth The JVVNL Technical Helper result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check JVVNL Technical Helper result 2022.