The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the official notification of the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. Interested candidates can apply at the official website peb.mp.gov.in from August 31 to September 14. The official advertisement is available on the website.

The MP PAT 2022 will be conducted on October 15-16 or admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions on all three days: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

An application fee of Rs 500 is applicable for the general category and Rs 250 for reserved categories.

Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or 10+2 board exam in Science are eligible to apply for MPPEB PAT 2022. More details are in the notification.

Based on the PAT 2022 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry) and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) will be conducted by the institutes.

Here’s MP PAT 2022 official notification.