The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for (CRP RRBs X) Officers and Office Assistants. Candidates can check and download the allotment list from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

“Provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP RRBs-X,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the allotment list

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on Officers (Scale-I) and Office Asst (Multipurpose) allotment list Key in your login details and submit Check and download the provisional allotment list Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Officers (Scale-I) allotment list.

Direct link to download Office Assistants allotment list.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.