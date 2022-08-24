Today is the deadline to register online for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022 to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in upto 5.00 PM. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 25 to 27 upto 5.00 PM.

AIAPGET 2022 is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2022-23. The examination will be conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

The exam will be held for 2 hours in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 12.00 Noon (Ayurveda) and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Homeopathy, Siddha, Unani).

Eligibility criteria

Candidates in possession of BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS degree or Provisional BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS Pass Certificate and possess permanent or provisional registration certificate of BAMS/ BUMS/ BSMS/ BHMS/Graded BHMS degree qualification and have completed one year of internship or/are likely to complete the internship as per the NCISM/NCH/AYUSH notification, may apply for AIAPGET 2022.

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website.

Here’s NTA AIAPGET Information Bulletin.

Application fee

General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL) Rs 2700; General-EWS Rs 2450; SC/ST/PwD Rs 1800; Third gender Rs 1800.

Steps to register for NTA AIAPGET 2022:

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in Under Candidate Activity, click on “Registration for AIAPGET Test 2022”

Register and login to fill the application form Fill online application, upload required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for AIAPGET 2022.