Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the official notification of the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021 for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes.

The online application forms for MPPEB PNST 2021 will be available on the official website peb.mp.gov.in from September 6 onwards. Candidates can apply for the exam till September 20 while corrections to the form can be made till September 25.

The MPPEB PNST 2021 exam will be conducted on October 17 and 18 to fill 810 vacant seats in six government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate must be 17-30 years of age as of October 1, 2021. The upper age limit has category-specific relaxations.

Educational qualification: A Class 12 passing certificate with a science background with at least 45% marks.

Based on the scores of PNST 2021, the counseling process for admissions to undergraduate nursing courses will be conducted for academic session 2021-22.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for the general category and Rs 200 for reserved categories.

Here’s MP PEB PNST 2021 rulebook.