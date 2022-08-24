UPPSC Staff Nurse/ Sister Grade 2 revised result declared; here’s how to download
Candidates can check and download their result from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the revised result of Staff Nurse/ Sister Grade 2 (Male/Female) recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.
The exam was conducted October 3 (Sunday) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in examination centres at five districts in UP: Prayagraj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur. The exam was conducted for a total of 83564 candidates.
The UPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3012 vacancies of Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2, of which 341 posts are for the male candidates and 2671 for female candidates.
Steps to download the result
- Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “LIST OF CANDIDATES SELECTED IN ADVT. NO. A-4/E-1/2021, U.P. MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICES DEPTT./MEDICAL EDUCATION AND TRANING DEPTT./K.G.M.U., STAFF NURSE/SISTER GRADE-2 (M/F) EXAM 2021”
- The result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.