The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has announced the results of Classes 10 and 12 today. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results on the official RSOS website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSOS board exams were conducted in May and June this year. Around 1.25 lakh students had appeared for the RSOS Class 10, 12 exams; 65,000 for Class 10 and 60,000 for Class 12, reports NDTV.

Steps to download Rajasthan RSOS result 2022:

Visit the official site rsosapps.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos Click on RSOS Class 10/ 12 result link available on the home page Enter Enrollment No., Date of Birth and submit The RSOS result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to RSOS results 2022.