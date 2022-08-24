The National Board of Education (NBE) is likely to announce the result of the Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2022 today, August 24. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website nbe.edu.in.

The computer-based examination was conducted on July 24, 2022.

The DNB PDCET 2022 is conducted for admission to various Post Diploma DNB courses of 2022 admission session.

For more details, candidates may check the Information Bulletin here.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on DNB PDCET 2022 link Click on DNB PDCET 2022 result link Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.