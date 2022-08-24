Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering Competitive Examination. Candidates can download the interview schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from September 7 to 29 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM. Candidates will be able to download their interview call letters a week before the commencement of the interview.

Direct link to the interview schedule.

Steps to download the interview letter

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the interview letter Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview letter Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.