Rajasthan Police has released the final answer keys for the post of Constable. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2022 was held from May 13 to 16 and a re-exam on July 2.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4588 Constable vacancies, of which 55 vacancies are for the Constable Driver Non-TSP post, 717 for Constable General TSP, 65 for Constable Driver TSP, 3574 for Constable General Non-TSP, 23 for Constable Band TSP, 154 for Constable Police Telecommunication.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on Results tab under Recruitment tab Click on “Rajasthan police constable Recruitment 2021 Answer key” Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the final answer key.

Rajasthan Police is likely to release the results soon. Once announced, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

