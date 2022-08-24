Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for Tier II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 today, August 24. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till August 28 upto 6.00 PM.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 24.08.2022 (6.00 PM) to 28.08.2022 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 28.08.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

SSC CGL Tier II examination was conducted on August 8 and 10 at different centres all over the country.

The CGL exam is conducted for recruitment to various posts including — Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and others.

Steps to download SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Answer Key link Click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2021” Key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout

