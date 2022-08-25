The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the result today of the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme Examinations June 2022 session. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website icsi.examresults.net.

The result of CS Professional shall be out at 11.00 AM and CS Executive at 2.00 PM.

“The result alongwith individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website : www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result. Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” reads the notification.

The CS Executive and Professional exam were held between June 1 to 10.

Here’s ICSI CS result notification.

Steps to download ICSI result June 2022:

Visit the official website icsi.examresults.net Select examination - Executive/ Professional Programme Enter Roll Number, registration number and submit The ICSI CS result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The next examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from December 21 to 30 for which the online examination enrollment form together with requisite Examination fee shall be submitted from August 26.