Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Assistants and Assistant Managers at LIC Housing Finance Limited. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ibps.in.

The LIC HFL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 80 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Assistant and 30 are for the post of Assistant Manager. The LIC examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in September-October. The admit card will be released 7 to 14 days before the exam.

“Recruitment for the post of Assistant Manager has two categories - DME and Others. DME category means an individual who has been appointed as Direct Marketing Executive by LIC Housing Finance Ltd. Others category means the candidate from the open market,” reads the notification.

Here’s LIC HFL recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 21 years and the upper age limit is 28 years, whereas the upper age limit for candidates applying for Assistant Manager (DME) is 40 years.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant: Graduate (minimum aggregate 55% marks). Course completed through correspondence/ distance/part-time are not eligible.

Assistant Manager (DME): Graduate in any discipline with 50% marks or Postgraduate in any discipline. MBA in marketing/finance will be given preference.

Assistant Manager (Others): Graduate (minimum aggregate 60% marks) or Postgraduate in any discipline. Courses completed through correspondence/distance/part-time are not eligible.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs 800.

Steps to apply for LIC HFL recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in Go to the LIC HFL recruitment application link Register and proceed with the application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

Selection Process

The final merit list and selection of candidates will be done on the basis of combined marks of Online Examination and Interview for Assistant and Assistant Manager (Others category) and will be done on the basis of combined marks of Work Experience in the Company as DME, Online Examination, and Interview for Assistant Manager (DME category).

The final selection will be strictly according to the merit ranking, subject to minimum qualifying marks in the Interview. The Company reserves the right to change the selection procedure, if necessary.