The Anna University is expected to release the rank list of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2022 today. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam will be able to download their rank list from TANCET website tancet.annauniv.edu.

Anna University had declared the TANCET 2022 result on April 8. The TANCET counselling process was conducted between July 11 and August 5. Along with the TANCET 2022 rank, the counselling call letter and rank card will also be made available.

The regulating body will create three distinct rank lists for the TANCET including a Sponsored Category merit list, a GATE rank list, and a TANCET 2022 rank list. TANCET counselling for MBA will be done between September 6 and 11 and for MCA between September 1 and 5.

TANCET 2022 was conducted on May 14 (M.C.A and M.B.A) and 15 (M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan.) for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree progammes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan.

Steps to download TANCET 2022 rank list: