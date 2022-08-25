The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result today of the CS Professional Programme Exam June 2022 session. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website icsi.examresults.net.

The CS Executive and Professional exam were held between June 1 to 10. The result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks is available on the Institute’s website.

The result of CS Executive shall be out at 2.00 PM.

Steps to download ICSI CS Professional result 2022:



Visit the official website icsi.examresults.net Select examination - Professional Programme Enter Roll Number, registration number and submit The CS Professional result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The next examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from December 21 to 30 for which the online examination enrollment form together with requisite Examination fee shall be submitted from August 26.