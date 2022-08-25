Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Assistant Registrar. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The MPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 13 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate degree from a recogised university with a minimum of 55% score.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MPPSC Asst Registrar recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link available against Assistant Registrar posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

