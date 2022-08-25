The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering) in various zone. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website fci.gov.in from August 27 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 26 upto 4.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 Manager vacancies.

Candidates applying for the post of Manager (General/Depot/Movement/Accounts/Technical/(Civil Engineering/Electrical Mechanical Engineering) should not be more than the age of 28 years, whereas the upper age limit for the post of Manager (Hindi) is 35 years as on August 1, 2022. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

Candidates are required to submit the application fee of Rs 800. SC/ST/PwBD and Women candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

