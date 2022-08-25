The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card of the re-examination for candidates who could not complete their examination due to technical issues like server failure. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 27, 2022. The re-exam will be held for MAH LLB-5 Yrs, BEd.- MEd, BPEd, MEd. LL.B-3 Yrs.B.A.-B.Sc. B.Ed. & B. Planning, MCA. Candidates who have applied for Re-Examination but do not want to appear for the ReExamination, their earlier attempt will be considered for CET Score & they need not appear CET Re-Examination

“Candidate appearing for the Re-Examination to note that in case candidate who are appearing for the Second opportunity (Re-Examination), then his/her 1st attempt will be nullified and his/her Re-Examination 2nd Attempt will be considered for scoring,” reads the notification.

The applications for re-exams were invited between August 18 and 20.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the respective course Now click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.