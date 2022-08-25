Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Advocate General’s Office Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer 2021 Main Examination today, August 25. Candidates can download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The Main examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 17 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in Click on Admit Card tab Now click on admit card link for “Advocate General’s Office Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Exam-2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.