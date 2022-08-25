Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) will soon conclude the online applications for recruitment to various posts under different Departments/Local/Autonomous Bodies under Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Candidates can apply online for the posts at DSSSB’s official website dsssbonline.nic.in till August 27.

The recruitment advertisement/notification can be downloaded from the website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB has notified a total of 547 vacancies. The posts are advertised under Advt 07/2022. Candidates can read the eligibility criteria in the official notification.

Here’s DSSSB Advt 07/2022 recruitment notification.

Application Fee



Candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 100. Women/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman categories are exempted.

Vacancy Details

Manager (Accounts)- 2

Deputy Manager (Accounts)- 18

Junior Labour Welfare Inspector- 7

Assistant Store Keeper- 5

Store Attendant- 6

Accountant- 1

Tailor Master- 1

Publication Assistant- 1

Trained Graduate Teacher TGT- 364

PGT- 142

Selection Process

The selection shall be made through One Tier / Two Tier examination scheme and Skill Test wherever applicable.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the website dsssbonline.nic.in Click on the new registration link and complete form to create profile Login at the portal and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.