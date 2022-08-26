Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer advertised by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 162 vacancies of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer Class-B, Class-I (Jr. Grade) under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A Candidate must have a degree in Bachelor of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc & A.H) from any recognized university.

Here’s APSC Veterinary Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from General/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 285.40, whereas Rs 185.40 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. Applicants from BPL and PWBD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 35.40.

Steps to apply for APSC Veterinary Officer recruitment 2022: