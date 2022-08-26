Today is the deadline to apply for recruitment to the posts of Food Safety Officer advertised by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in till upto 5.00 PM.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 Food Safety Officer vacancies in the Institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration in the State of Telangana. The examination (objective type) is likely to be held in the month of November. The hall ticket will be released 7 days prior to the examination.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 44 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University; OR any other equivalent / recognized qualification notified by the Central Government.

Here’s TSPSC FSO recruitment 2022 notification.

Fee

The applicants will have to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 80.

Steps to apply for TSPSC FSO recruitment 2022: