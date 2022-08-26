The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will release the answer key of the NEET (UG) 2022 before August 30. Candidates can check the notice at the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

“The National Testing Agency will upload the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ for candidates to challenge by 30th of August 2022,” the notice said.

Candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key and response sheet by August 30. A fee of Rs 200 will be applicable per challenge. The detailed information along with the procedure for the challenge of Answer Key will be informed separately.

The NTA will announce the NEET UG 2022 result on September 7.

Moreover, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form.

The NEET-UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam is held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

Here’s NEET UG 2022 answer key notice.