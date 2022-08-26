The hall ticket/ admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 has been released. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET2022.

The AP PGCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 3 to 11, in three shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM, 1.00 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.00 PM. The exam will be organised by the Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of APSCHE.

Here’s AP PGCET 2022 official notice.

Steps to download AP PGCET hall ticket 2022:

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET2022 On the homepage, click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link Key in your Application Reference Id, Qualifying Exam Hallticket No, Mobile Number and date of birth and hit download button The AP PGCET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download AP PGCET hall ticket 2022.