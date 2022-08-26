The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to release the result of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test or TS EdCET 2022 today. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in. According to Manabadi, the result will be out at 4.30 PM.

TS EdCET 2022 was conducted on July 26 in three shifts in 19 regional centers (17 in TS and 2 in AP - Kurnool & Vijayawada).

TS EdCET is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE for admissions to BEd (Two years) regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

Steps to check TS EdCET result 2022: