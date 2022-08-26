Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Medical Specialist today, August 26. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till September 25.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 31 to September 27, 2022. Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to open on August 12.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 160 Medical Specialist posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Diploma in the concerned subject recognized by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer)/ PWD category candidates of the State will have to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to candidates from other categories.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link available against Medical Specialist posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.