Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for Physical Education Teacher or PTI exam 2022. The exam timetable is available at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the calendar, the RSMSSB PTI exam 2022 will be held on September 25 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and the second shift from 2.30 to 4.30 PM.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5546 posts of PTI.

The Board will release a separate notice regarding the admit card.

