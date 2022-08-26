Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of September 2022 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

“The following recruitment examinations are tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the month of September-2022. Candidates are advised to visit the Website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads.

The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.