Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the examination calendar for the month of September 2022 for various posts. Candidates may check the schedule on Commission’s official website ossc.gov.in.

“The following recruitment examinations are tentatively scheduled to be conducted during the month of September-2022. Candidates are advised to visit the Website www.ossc.gov.in for further updates,” the notice reads.

The schedule of the exam is subject to change, OSSC added.

OSSC exam calendar 2022

Name of post Type of Exam Tentative date of exam
Technical Assistant 2021 Certificate verification  03.09.2022  
Sub Inspector of Traffic-2021 Main written exam 09.09.2022 to 10.09.2022
Sub Inspector of Excise-2021 PST/PET 16.09.2022 to 20.09.2022
Group C Technical Posts-2019 Main written exam 18.09.2022  
Traffic Constable 2021 PST/PET 21.09.2022  
Sub Inspector of Excise-2021 Certificate verification  26.09.2022 to 27.09.2022
Traffic Constable 2021 Certificate verification  28.09.2022  
Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Clerk Re-exam and skill test 30.09.2022  