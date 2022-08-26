Delhi High Court has released the final result of Junior Judicial Assistant/ Restorer (Open) Examination-2020 today, August 26. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in.

The interview round was conducted from August 24 to 30, and September 1 and 3, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 136 vacancies.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in Click on Recruitment Results link under Public Notices Now click on the result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.