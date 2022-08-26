The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card of the Preliminary exam for the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (P & SS) and (RDBS)/Rajbhasha Service. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nabard.org.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 7, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 170 vacancies, of which 161 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager (RDBS), 7 for Assistant Manager (Rajbahsha) and 2 for Assistant Manager (P&SS).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website nabard.org On the homepage, click on the Career tab Click on the admit card link for Grade A (RDBS/Rajbhasha) 2022 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

