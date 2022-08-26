The Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2022 registrations will commence on August 29 on the official website gujaratset.ac.in. The last date to register for the examination is September 28, 2022.

GSET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November 6, 2022, for the duration of 3 hours. Paper I will be held for the duration of 1 hour (9.30 AM to 10.30 AM) and Paper II for the duration of 2 hour (10.30 AM to 12.30 PM).

The exam will be conducted at eleven centres including Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Patan, Bhavnagar, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Godhra, Junagadh, Valsad, and Bhuj.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, syllabus, examination details and others available in the detailed notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/ General (EWS/SEBC) are required to pay the fee of Rs 900, Rs 700 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ and transgender category, and Rs 100 for PwD candidates. The payment should be made by credit card/ debit card/ net banking via online mode.

Steps to apply for GSET 2022

Visit the official website gujaratset.ac.in On the homepage, click on the application link Pay the fee, upload the required documents and select subject Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.