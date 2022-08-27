Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Field Surveyor, Draftsman and Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from September 1 to 3.

The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1089 vacancies, of which 798 vacancies are for the post of Field Surveyor, 236 for Draftsman, and 55 for Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman posts. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 6 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM (Paper I) and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (Paper II).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the of 32 years. There is not maximum age limit.

Educational Qualification:

Field Surveyor: A Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Institute approved by All India Council for Technical Education (or) National Trade Certificate in the trade of Surveyor awarded by National Council for Vocational Training (for Surveyor).

Draftsman: A Diploma in Civil Engineering from any Institute approved by All India Council for Technical Education or National Trade Certificate in the trade of Draftsman(Civil) awarded by National Council for Vocational Training (for Draftsman).

Surveyor-cum-Assistant Draughtsman: A pass in the Draughtsman ship (Civil) course under the revised syllabus introduced from July 1952, conducted by the Government of India, Ministry of Labour or a certificate in Army Trade Draughtsman (Field) issued by the President, Technical Testing Board, Madras Engineering Group and Centre. More details in the notification.

Here’s TNPSC recruitment 2022 notifcation.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the application fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for TNPSC recruitment 2022:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Now click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

