The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the phase 2 seat allotment of TS DOST 2022. The online self-reporting by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee has begun and the last day is September 10.

All the allotted candidates have to reserve their seat through Online Self-Reporting by paying Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 (as the case may be) in the DOST Candidate Login on the official portal dost.cgg.gov.in. The students who are allotted to the Government Degree Colleges/University Colleges and who are eligible, provisionally, for ePASS fee reimbursement (after caste and income certificate verifications) need not pay any amount for Online Self-reporting to reserve the allotted seat.

If the candidate fails to reserve the seat through Online Self-Reporting, then the candidate foregoes the seat and his/her registration on DOST shall automatically be cancelled.

If any allotted candidate is looking for a better choice of seat, he/she can exercise web options in the next phase by sliding, but after Online Self-Reporting.

The students who confirm their seat (in any phase) by online self-reporting must visit the allotted college in person on dates to be announced later and submit the required certificates and pay fee, then only your seat is confirmed.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Degree Online Services Telangana or DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sathavahana Universities).

The DOST phase 2 seat allotment will be given to the students who exercised web options. Seats will be allotted based on the merit and reservations in force. The total number of candidates allotted seats in phase-II is 48,796.

Here’s TS DOST 2nd phase seat allotment notice.