CUET PG 2022 admit card released; here’s download link
Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Phase I of the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions or CUET-PG 2022. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
CUET PG 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on September 1, 2, and 3 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 to 5.00 PM.
Earlier, NTA had also released the advance exam city intimation slip.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Phase – 1 of CUET (PG) – 2022”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
NTA is conducting the CUET PG exam for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country.